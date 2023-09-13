Best dressed celebrities to grace 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet: Take a look

Women of the music industry ruled the red carpet at 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2023 rolled out the red carpet for a star-studded guest list for the 40th time on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Big stars showed up to celebrate a night of art and fashion in their best outfits, bedazzling the New Jersey’s Prudential Center in its full glory.

Take a look at the best-dressed stars at this year’s Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift in Atelier Versace

The Lover singer swerved from her usual mellow self to go for an edgier look, though looking just as enchanting in an asymmeterical black Atelier Versace gown embelished with gold Medusa hardware.

Swift styled her hair in a messy updo to complement the look, completed with a pair of black heels.

Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Page Six hailed Gomez’s look for the night “might be [her] best” yet. The Single Soon singer looked ethereal in a hand-beaded scarlet halter gown designed by Oscar de la Renta, extending to a skirt made of delicate floral tendrils.

Shakira:

Shakira in Atelier Versace

The Hips Don’t Lie singer made a statement at the award show by becoming the first South-Asian to be honored with a Video Vanguard Award. Her outfit for the night – backless chainmail floor-length dress by Atelier Versace – was just the perfect match to complement the honor.

Cardi B:

Cardi B went all out with her armor-inspired Dilara Findikoglu gown handmade from thousands of hair clips.

Olivia Rodrigo:

Olivia Rodrigo in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

The Guts artist kept it simple in a silver sparkling floor-length dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, pairing it with Roger Vivier shoes.

Måneskin:

Maneskin in Rick Owens

The Italian rock quartet showed up in an all-black ensemble complementing each other in Rick Owens creation.

Kelsea Ballerini:

Kelsea Ballerini in Mônot

Ballerini stunned in a sleek red halter neck cut-out dress from eveningwear label Mônot.