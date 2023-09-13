Sania Mirza finds Nadia Jamil 'truly inspiring'

Pakistani actor and child rights activist Nadia Jamil (left) and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Twitter/@NJLahori/Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza extended her admiration towards Pakistani actor and child rights activist Nadia Jamil, terming her "truly inspiring".

The celebrity athlete conveyed her appreciation for Nadia through her post on X, formerly Twitter, after the actor shared a lengthy post on the microblogging website about overcoming her struggles with childhood trauma, particularly with regard to child sexual abuse (CSA) and her personal experiences of being a victim.

Sania, through her post, informed the actor about following all she does.



"You are so truly inspiring. I’ve been following you and everything you do .. so so amazing," Sania wrote, responding to Nadia's anecdote on healing the scars from her past.

Taking to X, the actor described it has taken a long time for her to heal, survive and thrive, despite walking through "agonising pain", "hiding from situations and people, with a deep unhappiness".

"Till I found the tools to learn how to parent myself, till I found the way to respect myself, protect myself & love myself. I am responsible for taking care of the child within me & I am responsible for every other child whose healing I can somehow facilitate," she wrote in her post.

Enlightening her followers as a survivor of sexual abuse, Nadia emphasises the significance of feelings she experienced while coming to terms with her traumatic past with a focus on how every such individual feels through their life.



"Every child matters. Every single child is incredibly significant. Including the child within us, the adults. Healing is possible, the light at the end of the tunnel is real. It’s ok to feel the fear, & move towards it.

"At our own pace. It’s ok to feel sad & own our fears. It’s ok to feel overwhelmed. It’s ok to stop & just breathe. Because that’s the most important thing I do anyway," the actor stated.

Nadia wrote how it took time for her to find her "beautiful tribes", thanking Emma-Jane Taylor, the founder of the #notmyshame campaign against CSA.

"All of them. Especially the tribe that shatters the shame with me. The tribe that says it out loud it’s #notmyshame. It never was. Thank you INCREDIBLE @ejtayloruk for starting this empowering movement," her post on X read,

The veteran actor wrote about being a "scared child" in the past and growing into a "strong adult" now, calling everyone to not shame the victims but their abusers instead.

"Join me Pakistan, and everyone everywhere else in the world, in saying it out loud, the shame ONLY belongs to rapists. Let's all facilitate healing & a world where every survivor of CSA is a thriver," she wrote.