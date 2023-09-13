Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake ‘fight’ at VMAs 2023 laid bare

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appeared to have a heated exchange backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday night.

In a now-viral clip shared by Buzzing Pop, the rapper, 28, seemed to be getting her hair fixed when the reunited band ’NSYNC walked by. The SexyBack singer, 42, quickly turned to the Savage rapper and said something to her animatedly.

In response, Megan seemingly starts to yell whilst wagging her finger at The Mirrors singer, who then turned and walked away. Joey Fatone was seen laughing at the exchange.

While the context of the encounter was unclear, many fans assumed that a fight of sorts ensued between the two musicians, however that has not been the case.

Sources told People Magazine that Sweetie Pie singer was excited to meet the Friend With Benefits actor and wanted to meet him in a non-chaotic setting.

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source told the outlet.

“Meg loves Justin,” insider close to the situation told Page Six. “She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

The two musicians bumped into each other in what appears to be before or after Megan hit the stage to perform a sizzling rendition of Bongos with Cardi B.