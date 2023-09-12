Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence as Meghan Markle joins Harry in Germany

Prince William, Kate Middleton share their first post

Kate Middleton and Prince William have broken their social media silence soon after Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for Invictus Games in Germany on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace has shared a heartwarming video to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media handles about Kate's fascinating visit to HMP High Down, where the future Queen met with prisoners and their loved ones.



Kate looked typically stylish as she rocked her favourite blue Alexander McQueen and grinned broadly while visiting to the prison near Sutton that helps those in the criminal justice system recover from addiction.

The adorable video was captioned: "A fascinating visit to HMP High Down to meet with prisoners and their loved ones and hear about the remarkable work.

"Thank you to those who shared their stories, and to Mike Trace from The Forward Trust, for speaking about the organisation's unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and for giving hope to those who need it."



Kate, who is a patron of the addiction charity the Forward Trust, told staff: 'Amazing. It's incredible, it's very calm and controlled. It's not intimidating.'

The Princess also visited the institution's award winning restaurant, The Clink, that helps inmates become trained in hospitality, where she complimented staff on their 'delicious looking food' and met families working with the Forward Trust.



During her first appearance since Harry opened his games in Germany this week, Prince William's 'injured' wife appeared pulling a mischievous face while being searched by prison guard and a drug detection dog during her royal visit to a male prison in Surrey.

Despite the injury, the Princes smiled through the pain as she greeted staff and parents of former offenders with a handshake.

Kate Middleton's visit and words come as her brother-in-law Prince Harry enjoyed watching Invictus Games events in Dusseldorf as he received his wife Meghan Markle at the event.