Dwayne Johnson remembers 9/11 victims on 22nd anniversary: Photos

Dwayne Johnson has recently paid tribute to 9/11 victims on 22nd anniversary of terror attacks.



On Monday, the Fast & Furious actor took to Instagram and posted a series of photos as he reflected where he was when planes struck New York’s Twin Towers in 2001.

In the caption, The Rock shared that his daughter was less than one when the devastating attack occurred in NYC and he was worried about his family at the time.

“My daughter Simone was less than one month old when 9/11 went down. I was in Texas at that time and drove back home to Florida as fast as possible to my family and made sure they were safe,” wrote the Black Adam star.

Dwayne said, “It’s what we all wanted to do. Keep our families safe and come together as a country. As one.”

“Nothing else mattered. We all had each other’s backs,” continued the Red Notice actor.

The Rock further said, “I believe deep down, despite all the noise - we all still have each other’s backs. We all lost something or someone that day. But we also all had (and still have) the opportunity to live as greatly as we can in the spirit of those who lost their lives that day.”

In the end, the Jungle Cruise actor expressed gratitude to be able to hold his daughters close to him.

“Relentless in protecting them and all of our freedoms. Forever a proud patriot of our great country. We will never forget. September 11th, 2001… History is always watching,” he concluded.



Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions from the actor’s fans and followers with one said, “Inside job guys, wake up.”

Another blamed the US government at the time and stated, “RIP to the people in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, for the false propaganda, genocide USA caused in the name of Terrorism.”