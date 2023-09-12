Olivia Wilde passionately hugs Comedian Nick Thune after hanging out with ex Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde caught hugging Comedian Nick Thune in LA

Olivia Wilde was seen getting a warm welcome from actor Nick Thune while arriving to attend comedian Nate Bargatze's show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.



The two reportedly embraced before entering the arena as the former Love Life star emerged from a backstage location to meet Wilde.

Wilde donned a red pair of boots with a green and white floral outfit. Thune was comfortable with a red pair of slacks, an olive-green button-down shirt, and slip-on sandals.

The same day, Wilde spent the afternoon rooting for her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis' 9-year-old son Otis during a soccer match.

While watching the game, Sudeikis and Wilde, who called off their engagement in November 2020, stood next to each other and even hugged.

The ex-couple has previously been spotted getting along despite their heated custody dispute.

During Otis' soccer game in April, the 47-year-old actor and his ex-fiancée were spotted putting on a coordinated look. Wilde was dressed in a black jumpsuit, a straw hat, sunglasses, and sneakers, while Sudeikis was wearing a USA soccer sweatshirt, a maroon baseball cap, trousers, and white sneakers.