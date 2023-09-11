Queen Elizabeth II's secret to long life hidden in her 'practical' diet: Find out

file footage

Despite having access to some of the finest cuisine in the world, Queen Elizabeth II was very particular about her meal choices.



The late monarch “did not live to eat but eat to live,” according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, a motto that ended up becoming the secret to her long life.

"For the most part she stuck to the same dishes week in week out," McGrady explained to Hello!

"We prepared the menus three days ahead so we could get the food in. The chefs would pick the menus and she would put a line through the ones she didn't want."

According to The Mirror, a cup of Earl Grey tea paired with a biscuit or two were the Queen’s ideal start of the day.

Her breakfast table comprised cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade, which was sometimes replaced with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon.

Royal servant Charles Oliver also revealed that the mom of three was a fan of Kippers in a “number of uncomplicated variations.”

"For a main course she loved game, things like Gaelic steak, fillet steak with a mushroom whisky sauce, especially if we did it with venison,” Darren told Hello!

As for dessert, she was “absolutely a chocoholic,” finding delight in a chocolate perfection pie.

"And to finish, Queen Elizabeth would wash the food down with a glass of the best champagne money can buy. The good life!"