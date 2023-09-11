Pooja Bhatt addresses controversial picture with father Mahesh Bhatt: 'It was innocent'

Pooja Bhatt calls her viral kissing picture with father Mahesh Bhatt an 'innocent moment'

Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her infamous kissing picture with father and renowned bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt for a magazine cover shoot in 1990.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the elder sister of Alia Bhatt called that moment 'absolutely innocent' which sparked the controversy back in those days.

The bollywood actress revealed that she doesn’t have any regrets as it was a pure father-daughter moment.



Pooja said, "No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately whatever happens in a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway".

In the same interview, the Sadak actress recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s supportive words during those difficult times.



"I remember Shah Rukh once told me that when you have kids, often the child asks the parents to give them a kiss. And they go this way," the 51-year-old said told.

"Even at this age, I’m still the same 10-pound kid for my father. He will always remain the same for me."



The actress questioned the sick mentality of people who misjudged the 'innocent moment' between a father and her daughter.



"I am not going to sit here and defend it. If someone can question a father-daughter bond like this, they are capable of thinking the worst," concluded the Chaahat actress.

Pooja was last seen in Big Boss OTT season 2.

