Kate Garraway opens up about her health amid husband Derek's COVID-19 battle

Kate Garraway opened up about hospitalization due to 'excruciating' chest pains amid husband Derek's ongoing COVID-19 recovery battle.
The Good Morning Britain presenter takes care of Derek, who spent 13 months in the hospital after contracting the potentially deadly respiratory virus in March 2020. They live together with their two children in the family home.
However, Kate, 56, revealed that she required medical assistance herself after being awakened by her 2 am alarm, which she sets each night for Good Morning Britain. She discovered that she couldn't move to turn it off.
In her new book, The Strength Of Love, the presenter describes how she then felt a 'searing pain' in her chest and was immediately taken to the nearest A&E for tests.
Addressing her own health scare, Kate said: 'There was a searing pain in my chest — as though someone had punched their fist through my breastbone, snatched hold of my heart and squeezed.
She also told how she burst into tears when the doctor recognized her and said she was an inspiration, before telling him: 'I'm not doing any good for ¬anybody.'
It comes after last week Kate shared an update on Derek's progress as she attended the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.
