Gisele Bündchen styles dapper oversized denim in New York Fashion Week event

Gisele Bündchen took a bold move with her oversized denim jacket outfit at the New York Fashion Week event, on Saturday night.



The supermodel ditched any bottoms for her chic look.

The single mother-of-two paired the ultra-short jacket with a pair of black clog-style shoes to highlight her toned legs while wearing the garment partially zipped.

Bündchen kept her look basic with little makeup and only her watch as jewellery while sporting her highlighted hairstyle in dishevelled curls.

The Brazilian beauty was seen conversing with model Maria Borges and Frame's founder and creative director, Erik Torstensson, during the course of the evening.

Following her breakup with Brady, the former Victoria's Secret angel has maintained a very quiet profile for the past year. However, she recently declared that she will always be there for her ex's oldest child, Jack, "no matter what."

She left a kind message for the child Brady shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan in an Instagram post last month in honour of the teenager's 16th birthday.

“Happy birthday Jack! I can’t believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me,” she captioned the post.

“I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!”

