Tim Burton reacts to chilling AI reimagining of Disney characters in his style

Famed director Tim Burton shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence and its threat to animation.

The Wednesday director had recently sat down for an interview with The Independent in which he was asked about a Buzzfeed story, published in July, that used AI to depict Disney characters had they been directed by Burton.

“They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!” he exclaimed in response. “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

The Buzzfeed article showcased iconic characters from Disney movies, such as Frozen, The Lion King, Cinderella, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules amongst others, were vaguely resembling the animation of Burton’s infamous 2005 movie, Corpse Bride.

The director acknowledged that while some of them were “very good,” he did not particularly enjoy seeing his own artistry imitated in such a way.

“What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

On his work, which includes his drawings and writings in different mediums, Burton dubbed it as “a therapeutic thing”, a way of making sense of the world.

The use of AI in Hollywood has been a topic of debate as writers and actors have taken to strike to reach negotiations with big corporations to provide them with job security. AI has been one of the focal points that they haven’t been able to agree on.