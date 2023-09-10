Linda Evangelista at book signing event alongside son Augustin, amid cancer battle

Linda Evangelista, the renowned supermodel, is making a comeback after spending several years away from the public eye.
On Friday, the 58-year-old icon was captured alongside her son Augustin James, 16, whom she shares with French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, 61.
They were en route to a book signing event that held significant personal and professional significance.
The book signing was for Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel, a new release by the celebrated photographer Steven Meisel, who has had a long-standing creative partnership with Linda as his muse.
Linda Evangelista wore a drop-waist black dress featuring a v-neck and stylish three-quarter-length sleeves.
Scheduled to premiere on September 20, The Super Models, delves into the illustrious careers of four legendary models: Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington.
However, amid her resurgence in the public eye, Linda Evangelista made a revelation about her health journey.
She disclosed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer not once, but twice, within a span of five years.
Her first diagnosis occurred in 2018 during a routine mammogram, leading her to make the courageous decision to undergo a double mastectomy.
