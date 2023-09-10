Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and more unite to cheer on daughter Everly's performance

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's amicable moment supporting daughter Everly.

Channing Tatum and his former wife Jenna Dewan showcased their friendly co-parenting dynamic as they came together to attend their eight-year-old daughter Everly's dance performance at the grand opening of The Auld Fella Irish restaurant in Brentwood.

The gathering also featured Channing's current girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, and Jenna's fiancé, Steve Kazee.

The Magic Mike star, accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, watched with pride as Everly showcased her dancing skills.

Channing sported a tan shirt and a clean-shaven head while capturing Everly's performance on his phone alongside Zoe and Jenna.

Meanwhile, Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan's fiancé and father to their two-year-old son, Callum, held their adorable toddler in his arms.

They raised a glass of Guinness in celebration, underscoring the harmonious relationship they maintain for the sake of their children.

Jenna Dewan, sharing her daughter's journey, disclosed, "We’ve always had this joke that coming from two dance parents, she just had no interest at all."

Everly expressed her desire to explore Irish dance after witnessing a traditional performance. Dewan revealed, "She was like, Oh, my gosh, I want to do that, and now she’s attending Irish dance classes."