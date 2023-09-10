Emily Atack enjoys drinks with her dashing nuclear scientist

Emily Atack spotted strolling London streets with nuclear scientist pal.

Emily Atack was seen exuding sunflower vibes in chic dress as she strolled through the city streets in London alongside her companion, Dr. Alistair Garner, a prominent nuclear scientist.

Completing her summery attire with wedge sandals and stylish black sunglasses, Emily carried her essentials in a brown Chloe bag.



Her companion, Dr. Alistair, looked smart in a cream polo shirt and refined grey trousers as they enjoyed an alfresco drink while catching up.

The two friends beamed with delight as they wandered hand-in-hand throughout the city, savoring the sunny day before finding respite at a low-key café.

An eyewitness, speaking to The Sun, shared insights into their encounter, noting that Emily and Alistair engaged in deep conversation, with Emily opting for a cocktail while Alistair opted for a beer.

Despite the close connection witnessed by onlookers, a source swiftly dismissed any speculation of a romantic involvement, affirming that Emily and Alistair are, indeed, just close friends.



