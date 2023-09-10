Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis exude ‘tension’ amid defending Danny Masterson character

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher looked incredibly tense while defending Danny Masterson's character.

Each of Masterson's That '70s Show co-stars was spotted taking one of their children to soccer practice in sunny Los Angeles late this week.

The couple, married since 2015, are proud parents of an eight-year-old daughter named Wyatt and a six-year-old son named Dimitri.

During their recent sighting, they opted for a California casual look with t-shirts and jeans, while Kunis added a touch of style with her purple shades.

This outing follows the revelation that they penned heartfelt letters to the court, appealing for leniency for their friend, convicted rapist Danny Masterson, just before he received a 30-year prison sentence.

Despite his convictions for raping two women, both Kunis and Kutcher submitted individual pleas to support their former That '70s Show castmate.

In his letter to the judge, Kutcher wrote: 'He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being.

'Over 25 year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me. He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward.'

Kunis, who has been married to Kutcher for eight years, said she 'wholeheartedly' vouched for Masterson's 'exceptional character' and the 'tremendous positive influence' he has on those around him, including her.