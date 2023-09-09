Prince William, Kate Middleton reveal tearful moments on Mike Tindall's podcast

Prince William his wife Kate Middleton and Princess Anne revealed untold stories as they made a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales' trip to France for Rugby World Cup matches.



The three senior royals shared their tearful moments with the former England rugby player Mike, who's husband of the Princess Royal's daughter Zara Tindall, on his show The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, alongside co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.



Prince William shared untold story of his love for sports during the show, saying he once cried while watching his cousin Zara's game.

The future King admitted that he had shed a tear when watching his cousin, Zara, 42, compete, saying: 'The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won I think it was the European championship.'



The father-of-three continued: 'I was down in Exmore at the time camping. We were all huddling around the phone watching it. She was there she was blubbing away the flag was going up. I was in pieces.'



Kate Middleton also jumped into the conversation, adding: 'I can remember because you came back and said I’ve never been so proud of anyone.'



Meanwhile, Princess Anne recalled the early days of her daughter's equestrian career, in which she won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Recalling what would happen if she tried to offer her advice, keen horse rider Anne said: 'If I made a comment I was usually told I was a dinosaur.'

William, meanwhile, recalled the 2012 London Olympics and the 'coming together of a nation'.

He said: 'It was phenomenal and I think Chris Hoy at the velodrome was one of my all-time favourite moments - we were both there shouting and yelling - it was this cauldron of noise and it was just so exciting.

'The Paralympics particularly, that was a huge moment for disability sport taking off and it obviously got bigger and bigger since then.'

Kate commented: 'In 2012 I was absolutely gutted to miss Andy Murray’s game when he won his gold medal against Federer.'