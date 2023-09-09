Ed Sheeran set to play whole new unreleased album in final 'special' UK show

Ed Sheeran to perform entire new unreleased album in final UK show of the year

Ed Sheeran announced that he will be performing the entirety of his yet-to-be-released album, Autumn Variations, over a two-night live show, marking his final UK performance of the year.

The tweet, dated September 8th, features a black and white poster with an acorn doodle. The poster dubs the exclusive two-night show, scheduled for 18th and 19th November in Royal Albert Hall, London, as the Last Days of Autumn.

The caption further reads, “Ed’s playing two nights at @RoyalAlbertHall London in November, playing Autumn Variations in full! Pre-order any format of Autumn Variations via the store before 3pm BST on 13th Sept for early access to tickets.”

The Royal Albert Hall X account commented under this tweet, “This is gonna be special.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner made a strong comeback in 2023 following a year-long hiatus from new album releases. Autumn Variations, which is scheduled to release on September 29, is his second studio album of the year, seventh overall.

The release of the album was announced just three months after debuting his comeback album, − (Subtract), while the 32-year old singer was on the ongoing tour for the final installment of his mathematical-titled album series.

The tour began in England and is currently in its North American leg.



Autumn Variations will also be the Photograph singer’s first album released by his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records. The album contains 14 songs, all of which will be included in the setlist for his UK show, with Sheeran describing the theme of the album as a period of change and growth, as symbolised by the season of Autumn.