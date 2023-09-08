King Charles hints Prince Harry ‘no longer a royal’ amid Queen Elizabeth’s tribute

Prince Harry arrived in the UK ahead of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary, and honoured her memory in his speech for the charity event.

The Duke of Sussex appeared without his wife, Meghan Markle, to present an award and give a speech at the WellChild Award, a charity he is a patron of for years.

In his speech, Harry was visibly emotional as she recalled his grandmother’s death. “As you know I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” he said. “As you also probably also know she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her.”

He continued, “And that’s precisely why I know exactly one year one that she’s looking down on us tonight.”

Following his appearance, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler revealed that this incident signifies that Harry is no longer a member of the Royal Family.

In the interview with Slingo, via Express.co.uk Burrell claimed that Harry will not be invited to the private gathering held in honour of the late Queen. “The Royal Family have pulled the drawbridge up and they are combining forces now and sticking together.”

He added that the Royal “feel hurt by his comments in many different outlets now.”

According to Burrell, “Harry is no longer invited to family functions. He’s no longer invited into their fold. Now he's no longer royal in their eyes.”

The former butler stated, “He’s a celebrity. He’s hurt them: he’s hurt his father, his brother, sister-in-law, his stepmother. I mean, really, he’s been quite ruthless in hurting so many people.”