Joe Jonas ‘complained’ about Sophie Turner ‘staying home’ amid her postpartum

Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, after he spotted her in a compromising footage caught on a ring camera.

While the content of the footage has not been disclosed, insiders have told TMZ that it was enough for the musician, 34, to believe that their marriage is over.

However, new report by TMZ suggests that the Game of Thrones alum, 27, is not the one to fully blame for the demise of their marriage.

Sources told that outlet that the Cake by the Ocean singer was “less than supportive” of his now-estranged wife, when she was struggling after giving birth to their second child last year.

Moreover, the Jonas Brothers frontman allegedly ‘pressured’ the Do Revenge actress to attend industry events and get out of the house more despite her not wanting to be photographed.

The sources added that Turner wanted to stay home with her two daughters but Jonas dragged her to numerous events; despite her “making it clear she was uncomfortable” and “didn’t want to be there.”.

At a separate event, Jonas allegedly complained that his wife needed to go out more often. This incident prompted many around him to believe that their marriage may be on the rocks.

Previously, fans have accused the Jonas of starting a smear campaign against the actress, 27, as he’s ‘desperately trying to play the victim.’

“What is he trying to get ahead of by having a multi-part divorce announcement that smears Sophie? At a minimum cheating on his part, right?” one fan wrote.

“She was clearly struggling postpartum and he was MAD AT HER for that??? Oh he’s trash,” one fan slammed Joe on reddit.

“I hate that [Sophie’s] pr team had to come out and fire back because her trash ex went full toxic smear campaign on her and for what.”

“I think everyone caught onto the smear campaign pretty quick, thankfully. Those were the most obvious PR moves I've seen in quite a while,” one fan pointed out.