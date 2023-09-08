Rihanna, A$AP Rocky reveal rare name for baby no 2, keeping ‘R’ tradition alive

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveil the name of their second child, Riot.

As per the birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, the power couple named their son Riot Rose Mayers and first baby was named RZA, who was born on May 13, 2022.

The Umbrella singer has delivered the second child on August 01, 2023 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate.

“Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won't make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on August 24, when news that the couple had welcomed their baby were first confirmed.

Another source added, “Rihanna and A$AP are great right now. They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.”

In July, the outlet reported about the couple that they are not planning to leave Los Angeles anytime soon.

“She’s limited work obligations as well,” the source shared, adding that Rihanna and A$AP “are each other’s rock” and have been really great about prioritizing their relationship even as busy parents.

The source noted, “She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two.”

Earlier, the Diamonds singer sets internet on fire when she revealed that she was expecting second child with A$AP Rocky during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February.

A source at that time told the outlet that Rihanna and A$AP “have always wanted to grow their family.”