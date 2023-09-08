Eamonn Holmes health update amid spine stretching procedure after surgery and fall

Eamonn Holmes, the GB News Breakfast anchor, provided another update on his health as he underwent a spinal and neck stretching procedure on Thursday.
The 63-year-old broadcaster had recently disclosed that he was facing mobility challenges, stating that he 'can't walk' following spinal surgery in September of the previous year, compounded by a severe fall.
Holmes found humor in his situation as he shared a snapshot while strapped to a spinal decompression table.
He had restraints securing his shoulders and one around his head, which he playfully likened to a retro sweatband.
His caption read, "I look like an 80's Disco dancer ... but actually on a rack having my neck and back stretched. Spine decompression."
Supportive as ever, his wife Ruth Langford chimed in, writing, "Ouch! I like the 80’s vibe though!"
In a conversation with guest Tim Franklin, who is currently on a global run, the beloved TV presenter openly discussed his struggles since undergoing spinal surgery in September of the previous year, compounded by a harrowing fall.
As Tim shared his own health challenges related to back issues, Eamonn admitted to not having fully recovered from his own ordeal, lamenting, "I can't run, I can't walk, I can't do anything except watch TV and eat."
He elaborated on the challenges he has faced, stating, "I just got problems last year in my back, which I haven't recovered from. It's not good, it's not a good recipe I have to say."
