Britney Spears opens up on terrifying 2001 VMAs snake performance

Pop star Britney Spears has revealed that she was "scared" to perform with a snake at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.



The singer was handed a massive python while performing her hit “Slave 4 You” at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2001.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, the singer talked briefly about the performance while plugging her brand-new book, which is set to hit shelves next month.

Britney admitted: "One of my favorite performances was with an albino python,” wrote Spears, 41, on the social media site. "I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage."

She added: “I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th.”

Britney's fans fans slithered into the comment section to praise the singer on the show-stopping set, which has been dubbed a defining moment in pop culture history, with one writing: "I bet it added a whole new level of adrenaline to the performance for you,” gushed one X user. “You absolutely killed it though. Who knew, back then, how iconic it would become."