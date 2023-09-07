Britney Spears opens up on terrifying 2001 VMAs snake performance

Pop star Britney Spears has revealed that she was "scared" to perform with a snake at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
The singer was handed a massive python while performing her hit “Slave 4 You” at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2001.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, the singer talked briefly about the performance while plugging her brand-new book, which is set to hit shelves next month.
Britney admitted: "One of my favorite performances was with an albino python,” wrote Spears, 41, on the social media site. "I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage."
She added: “I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th.”
Britney's fans fans slithered into the comment section to praise the singer on the show-stopping set, which has been dubbed a defining moment in pop culture history, with one writing: "I bet it added a whole new level of adrenaline to the performance for you,” gushed one X user. “You absolutely killed it though. Who knew, back then, how iconic it would become."
Naomi Campbell discusses about the music video in a new Apple TV documentary, The Supermodels
Prince Harry is flying home to the UK on Thursday night, but has no plans of meeting King Charles or Prince William
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah mutually reach agreement regarding their infant son, Roman
Prince William, Kate Middleton afraid of Prince Harry’s UK visit?
Prince Harry reportedly was not pleased having to make a trip to the UK without his wife Meghan Markle
Sophie Turner’s been parting hard ‘without a care’ days before Joe Jonas filed for divorce