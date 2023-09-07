Naomi Campbell recalls George Michael got all four models together for music video Freedom!

Naomi Campbell has recently recalled she was the first supermodel late George Michael pitched to do his famous music video, Freedom!



The late singer’s video, which featured Naomi, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, lip-synced the lyrics and directed by Academy Award nominee David Fincher.

In the new Apple TV documentary, The Supermodels, Naomi opened up on how George managed to get all the models on board at the time.

“We get this phone call that George Michael wants us in his video. So, we all talk . . . who’s going to tell George?,” said the 53-year-old model.

Naomi continued, “Basically I’m in a nightclub in Los Angeles and George is there and he comes up to me and he says, ‘So what is it you guys want?’”

“I said, ‘We want this much money and round-trip Concorde tickets’ and he said, ‘And that’s it?’ and I went, ‘That’s it’.”

Earlier, speaking to The Sun, Naomi mentioned, “We were not knowing the impact that that video had at all. We didn’t have time to know because honestly we were just jumping from one country to the next.”

Naomi added she realised the “pivotal moment” in their career when they walked down the Versace catwalk to George’s song.

For the unversed, George passed away in 2016 at aged 53 due to heart disease.

In the four-part series documentary, the Supermodels will take fans back to the 1980s at the start of their modelling careers and shared how they made their name in the industry.