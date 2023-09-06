Jack Osbourne compares Sharon Osbourne to a ‘car’ in light of cosmetic surgery: Watch

Jack Osbourne has recently spilled the secret about his mother Sharon Osbourne’s cosmetic surgery during a latest episode of The Osbournes podcast.



In a clip from the podcast, Ozzy Osbourne claimed that his wife Sharon “cursed off cosmetic surgery forever”, but Jack didn’t agree.

“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car,” said Jack while speaking to Sharon.

“Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” quipped the 37-year-old.

Sharon concurred, “That’s right. Everybody needs it.”

Jack and Ozzy believed that cosmetic procedures were not necessary, but Kelly Osbourne took her mother’s side.

Kelly stated, “Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen.”

Jack talked about the research about stopping the ageing process, adding, “Wouldn’t it be great to be 75 for, like, another 75 years.”

Earlier this year, Sharon said she’s done with plastic surgery after facelift left her with one eye lower than the other in October 2021.



She told The Sun in April, “That one put me off and it frightens me. I really pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more.”

“Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift,” she added.