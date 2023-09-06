See: Final photo of Queen Elizabeth II 2 days before her death

Queen Elizabeth passed away two days after her last public appearance

Queen Elizabeth II’s final photograph before her death captured a major moment about how the late monarch was dedicated to her royal duties till the very end.

At the time the photograph was taken, the then Prince Charles had told his mother to lighten the load as he was lined up to take her place for public appearances.

However, the late Queen had told her son off saying that it was her ‘job’ to serve the public despite her declining health.

In her final appearance on September 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth was photographed in her last service.

Queen Elizabeth posed in her final photo before her death

Taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, Queen Elizabeth was seen meeting then Prime Minister Liz Truss, two dats before her death.

In a major sign of her ill health she was seen carrying a walking cane and a source at the time shared that she told off King Charles about taking on a lighter load.

As per a source, while speaking to The Sun, she said: "Of course I have to, it's my job."

The source elaborated: "It was unusual as it was very casual. No one was smartly dressed. But the Queen was in sparkling form. She was very, very jolly. She was funny, joking. She was buoyant."

Reflecting on the final days of the Queen another source said: "No one was ever in a panic at Balmoral that weekend. But the doctors were there."