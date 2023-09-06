Salma Hayek sends temperatures soaring with latest snaps

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share snaps of her vacation

Renowned Hollywood actress Salma Hayek took her fans by surprise after showing off her incredible curves in a colourful bikini on Instagram.

The 57-year-old actress looked amazing with her toned physique and flawless skin as she twirled in a tropical print kaftan worn loosely over her body on top of the tiny bright bikini.

"Life is a series of phases with beginnings and ends, that’s why sometimes it’s ok to feel like butterflies even if we let a part of us go…," the ageless beauty captioned the post.

As the Frida actress posted her video vibing on Chan Chan, a song by Buena Vista Social Club, fans cannot keep calm but admire her graceless beauty.

One wrote, "what a gorgeous youthful spirit you have and beaming out of you too, also a beauty too."

Another exclaimed, "The most stunning ageless woman you are incredible."

Recently, Salma Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday on September 2.

The beauty icon penned a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude for all the blessings in her life including the actor's family, friends and loyal fans.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans," the actress wrote.