Massachusetts teen dies after attempting TikTok 'One Chip Challenge'

Lois Wolobah, mother of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah, left, said the teen's family believes he died as a result of the challenge after he ate an extremely spicy Paqui chip at school and became sick afterward. Fox News

A 14-year-old teenager from Massachusetts lost his life on Friday after participating in the viral social media sensation known as the "One Chip Challenge."

Harris Wolobah's family believes his death is linked to the extreme spiciness of the Paqui chip he consumed at school in a TikTok challenge.

Lois Wolobah, the grieving mother of the young boy, disclosed the details of her son's passing to NBC 10 Boston. According to her, Harris fell ill after devouring the fiery chip while at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, where he was a sophomore.

After consuming the chip, Harris was collected from school by his family and initially appeared to be improving. However, his brother discovered him unconscious just before basketball tryouts around 4:30pm that same day. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was sadly declared dead, as confirmed by his mother.



While awaiting autopsy results, the exact cause of Harris's death remains uncertain. Following this tragic incident, Worcester Public Schools is providing grief counseling and emotional support to both students and staff.

Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monarrez expressed her condolences, saying, "It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School. As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends, and teachers."

The Paqui chip challenge, which is promoted on the company's website, tests participants' ability to endure the chip's extreme spiciness without drinking any liquids. The chipmaker emphasises that it is intended for adults only and warns of potential adverse health effects, including difficulty breathing, fainting, and prolonged nausea.

This year's version of the chip contains Carolina Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper for a "truly twisted experience," as stated on the company's website.

A spokesperson for Paqui stressed the company's commitment to safety and clear labeling, encouraging consumers to approach the challenge with a full understanding of its intensity and suitability for them.