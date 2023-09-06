Keke Palmer brings Darius Jackson to Beyoncé’s concert after public shaming

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson enjoyed Beyoncé’s third Renaissance tour stop at the SoFi Stadium.
The 29-year-old fitness teacher posted clips from their date night out on his Instagram Stories.
The 30-year-old Nope actress and Jackson took part in the trending "Mute Challenge" in a video while Beyoncé's smash song Energy was playing.
The two exchanged looks, smiles, and jumping jacks when the 42-year-old Grammy winner sang, "Look around, it's me and my crew. Big energy!"
The actor from True Jackson, VP complied with Beyoncé's request for "silver fashions" by donning a silver corset over a white blouse and blue leggings.
Palmer accentuated her appearance with numerous silver bangles, silver makeup, and half-up, half-down dark hair.
“Had to go see my girl againnnn,” she captioned an Instagram clip of a close-up of her look. “Happy Birthday Beyonce! I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT.”
Jackson publicly shamed the mother of his baby for donning a sheer dress and thong bodysuit to an Usher concert in Las Vegas two months prior to this concert date.
“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted July 5 with a viral video of the actress being sang with a version of his hit There Goes My Baby.
Jackson maintained his position after facing backlash for his statement, tweeting, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase b**ty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”
“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe,” he continued. “I rest my case.”
