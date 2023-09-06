Keke Palmer brings Darius Jackson to Beyoncé’s concert after public shaming

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson enjoyed Beyoncé’s third Renaissance tour stop at the SoFi Stadium.



The 29-year-old fitness teacher posted clips from their date night out on his Instagram Stories.

The 30-year-old Nope actress and Jackson took part in the trending "Mute Challenge" in a video while Beyoncé's smash song Energy was playing.

The two exchanged looks, smiles, and jumping jacks when the 42-year-old Grammy winner sang, "Look around, it's me and my crew. Big energy!"

Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson enjoy Beyoncé concert

The actor from True Jackson, VP complied with Beyoncé's request for "silver fashions" by donning a silver corset over a white blouse and blue leggings.

Palmer accentuated her appearance with numerous silver bangles, silver makeup, and half-up, half-down dark hair.

“Had to go see my girl againnnn,” she captioned an Instagram clip of a close-up of her look. “Happy Birthday Beyonce! I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT.”

Jackson publicly shamed the mother of his baby for donning a sheer dress and thong bodysuit to an Usher concert in Las Vegas two months prior to this concert date.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted July 5 with a viral video of the actress being sang with a version of his hit There Goes My Baby.

Jackson maintained his position after facing backlash for his statement, tweeting, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase b**ty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe,” he continued. “I rest my case.”