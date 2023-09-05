Joe Jonas 'quashes' divorce rumours with Sophie Turner in latest move

Joe Jonas seemingly responded to ongoing divorce speculations with wife of four years Sophie Turner in his latest social media post.

The singer, 34, took to his Instagram to share a black and white photo of himself, sporting his gold wedding band, amid reports of him retaining a divorce lawyer.

While the musician did not caption the post, fans expressed their relief and delight with his photo.

One fan commented, "You all made him post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumours going around the internet."

Another wrote, "rumours squashed in single photo. The media needs to relax."

"They’re literally happily married and I won’t believe otherwise until they say it," read another comment.

Previously, the 34-year-old singer was spotted wearing his wedding band during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, alluding that the split with the Game of Thrones alum was not happening.

The breakup news emerged after TMZ reported that "Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie."

As of now, the actress hasn't commented on the rumours, nor has she posted anything on Instagram.

The pair met in 2016 and got engaged a year later.

They had an impromptu wedding in Vegas in 2019 which was followed by their nuptials in France.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.