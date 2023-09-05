First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID, Biden's negative. AFP/File

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, while President Joe Biden received a negative test result, according to the White House.

The news comes just days before President Biden's scheduled trip to the Group of 20 summit in India.



Jill Biden, 72 years old, is currently experiencing only mild symptoms, as reported by her office. She will be staying at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This is her second bout with COVID-19, with her previous infection occurring in August of the previous year.

President Biden, who is 80 years old, tested negative for the virus. The White House has confirmed that he will continue regular testing and closely monitor for any symptoms. As the United States grapples with a recent resurge in COVID cases and hospitalisations, the health of the president and first lady is of utmost concern.

Following the positive test result for the first lady, her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, issued a statement confirming the diagnosis and her plans to stay in Delaware. President Biden, who flew back alone from Delaware on Monday evening, also underwent testing, which returned negative results.

The White House has not provided immediate comments on whether the first lady's diagnosis will impact President Biden's upcoming international travel plans. However, the president's official schedule for the week indicates his intent to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi on Thursday and subsequently travel to Hanoi on Sunday.

As President Biden gears up for his potential re-election bid in 2024, questions surrounding his age have been a prominent issue. He is the oldest president seeking a second term, and some critics argue that he may be too old for another term in office.

However, Biden's supporters maintain that he remains fit for the presidential role.