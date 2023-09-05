Sydney Sweeney, fiance Jonathan Davino spotted on double date with THESE stars

Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino had a double date with Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin in Venice, Italy.
As the couples made their way back to their boat on Sunday night, they were spotted smiling broadly.
When Sydney, 25, locked hands with her excited fiance, she appeared happy.
In a leggy LBD with a sheer accent and a pleated skirt, the Euphoria actress dazzled. She accessorized the ensemble with a black headband and down-styled, shiny blonde hair.
Sydney sported a stylish chain purse over her shoulder, a classic French manicure, flawless eyeliner, and a hint of blush.
Her spouse matched her in all-black attire, looking sharp in slacks, casual T-shirts, and shiny shoes.
Lili, 26, and her boyfriend, 26, appeared to be equally enamoured of one another as they walked out together.
The couple was walking ahead of their companions to their boat while grinning at each other.
Lili showed off her sense of fashion with a tight black halter dress, a crimson necklace, and braids in the back of her hair. She wore heels and carried a purse made of shiny leather.
The Riverdale actress wore silver jewellery, earrings, and a little makeup.
Lili and Sydney were both helped up onto the waiting boat by their partners.
Over the course of the 2023 Venice Film Festival, the double date took place.
Hollywood's top names often attend the Venice Film Festival, but this year's attendees have avoided the event because the SAG-AFTRA strikes have prevented them from promoting their work there.
