Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian gives major health update after medical emergency

Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently expecting a baby, has finally returned home after she went to the hospital last week.
On Monday, a source close to Kardashian spilled to PEOPLE, “Kourtney is back home now with her kids.”
“She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” added an insider.
On September 1, Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 reportedly announced postponing many of his European tour shows in the light of “urgent family matter”.
Barker’s band shared this news in an Instagram post, writing, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.”
“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” said the band.
For the unversed, Barker share three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian on the other hand, has three children with former partner Scott Disick.
In addition, Moakler also opened up that this “urgent matter” did not involve their kids.
Meanwhile, this will be their first child after Barker and Kardashian tied their knot earlier this year.
