Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth vocalist, on final stage of liver failure

Steve Harwell, the former lead vocalist of Smash Mouth, has entered hospice care since he is in the terminal stages of liver failure, as per sources.

According to TMZ, Harwell, who has battled alcoholism all of his life, is "on his deathbed" and has reached the final stage of liver failure. Up until recently, the All Star singer was receiving medical care in a hospital.

"Unfortunately this is the case," the source said. "Steve is resting at home and being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care."

An insider cited to Fox News that the singer is under care of his friends and family in challenging times.

"We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time," the source added.

Following a disappointing showing in upstate New York, Harwell decided to retire in 2021. A spokesman confirmed Harwell's retirement to the New York Post and cited his physical and mental wellbeing.

"Despite Steve’s best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans around the world," his spokesperson said.

The Smash Mouth was established in the San Francisco Bay area, in 1994. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, they created successful singles like All Star, Walkin' on the Sun, and their rendition of the Monkees' I'm a Believer.