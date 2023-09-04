Kanye West's wife Biana Censori merely a pawn in rapper's 'big' game plan

file footage

Kanye West is reportedly using the gossip around his crude shenanigans in Italy with his wife Bianca Censori to boost his visibility in the media ahead of a big music comeback.



The pair were spotted making a show across Japan and Italy for the majority of August, drawing attention to the rapper's new muse's racy outfits and indecent exposure.

According to sources, West is forcing the former Yeezy employee to lay it all bare as an attention-grabbing stint to make sure he is in the spotlight on his music release.

"New music is imminent," they told The Sun. as he's been "cooking up in the studio all summer," and is ready to drop an album.

The insider also teased the Donda rapper's prospective collaboration with fellow rappers such as Ty Dolla $ign and 88-Keys, revealing his intentions to return to "more of his original sound."

Ye's last album Donda 2 was released in February 2022, only months prior to his problematic stance towards the Jewish community, prompting several brands to sever ties with him.

West made his latest appearance on stage alongside Travis Scott during the latter's concert in Rome last month.