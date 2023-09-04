Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' gets eight-minute standing ovation for daring scenes

Emma Stone's latest film, Poor Things, received widespread critical acclaim and an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.
This Frankenstein-inspired tale has garnered a perfect 100% rating on the review site Rotten Tomatoes and marks a reunion between the actress and director Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously collaborated on the 2018 hit The Favourite.
Emma Stone's performance in the film has been highly praised, both for her acting skills and her courage in tackling the challenging role.
Poor Things includes a series of explicit scenes, including one where the Oscar winner's character, Bella Baxter, engages in a provocative act involving a piece of fruit.
Notably, neither Emma Stone nor her co-stars Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo attended the festival on Friday, as they chose to skip the event amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.
The Independent, in its four-star review, commended Stone for delivering "surely the boldest performance of her career so far," emphasizing the significant physical and psychological demands of her role.
Clayton Davis of Variety described the movie as a "delicious coming-of-age story like no other" and praised Emma's performance as "astonishing," even hinting at a potential Oscar nomination.
