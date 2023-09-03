Adele's Fashion Quandary: What to wear to Beyonce's birthday bash?

Adele shared with her fans that she's planning to attend Beyonce's birthday concert on Monday night but is feeling a bit stressed about the dress code.

Beyonce, who will be celebrating her 41st birthday, has requested her fans to dress up like "disco balls" for the event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While fans usually wear metallic attire at the Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce wants everyone to go all out for her birthday.

During her Weekends With Adele performance on Saturday, Adele opened up to her audience about the challenges she's facing with this request. Adele, known for her typical black attire during her own shows, excitedly shared, "I'm going to see Beyonce on Monday, and I'm very excited."

'You know, I like to get dressed up every weekend, and obviously this is her birthday show.

'So I was like, "I'm not going in silver." Like, I love my girl, but I ain't wearing silver. I don't even own silver, alright? So I'm just gonna wear like a black tracksuit/sweatsuit.'

However, Adele had a change of heart and ultimately decided to commit to her Beyonce-themed look.

She said: 'I was awake 'til like 3am the other night on Amazon buying, like, glitter ball clothes. She asked everyone to dress up, so I'm gonna look really cheap in like a disco ball.

'It's all from Amazon, and it's arriving over the weekend while I'm here so god knows what I'm gonna look like.'