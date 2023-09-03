ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy to reach Lahore on two-day tour to Pakistan

The cricket frenzy is all set to experience a major boost in the country as the ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy is expected to reach Pakistan on Tuesday.
The World Cup trophy will likely reach Lahore on Tuesday morning and will stay in the country till Wednesday, September 6 as part of its two-day tour of the country, said sources.
During its stay in the country, the World Cup trophy will be taken to various public places including historical sites, educational institutions, shopping malls etc.
ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence in India on October 5 and will see ten teams competing for the coveted title.
Initially, the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy was scheduled to tour Pakistan for five days — from July 31 to August 4. The visit however got delayed owing to ambiguity surrounding Pakistan's participation in the event.
It is pertinent to know that last month, the government of Pakistan finally issued a "go-ahead" allowing the Green Shirts to travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.
Pakistan's visit to India for the tournament faced controversy spanning several months and kicked off last year after India refused to tour Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 due to security concerns which led to ambiguity around Pakistan's visit to the neighbouring country for the World Cup.
October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 - vs England in Kolkata
