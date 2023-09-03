Max Verstappen seals 10th consecutive F1 victory at Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing´s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, in Monza on September 3, 2023. — AFP

Max Verstappen secured a historic 10th consecutive Formula One victory at the Italian Grand Prix, held at Monza.

The reigning world champion showcased his unparalleled prowess behind the wheel, leaving Ferrari fans disappointed on their home turf. Verstappen's triumph underscored Red Bull's unassailable performance in the current season.

His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, clinched the second position, while Carlos Sainz, the home favourite and pole-sitter, settled for third place, trailing by over 11 seconds.



Despite a valiant effort, Sainz could not withstand Verstappen's relentless power, further cementing the Dutchman's status as the undisputed leader in the drivers' championship.

Max Verstappen's commanding performance not only extended his lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, with a formidable 145-point gap but also ensured that Red Bull continued their flawless record this season with 14 wins out of 14 Grand Prix races.

Having triumphed in 12 races this season, the 29-year-old Dutch driver is now on the brink of securing his third consecutive Formula One title. His recent victory at Monza marked a significant milestone, breaking the previous record he shared with Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen's impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins began at Zandvoort in the previous race, showcasing his remarkable consistency and dominance.

The Italian Grand Prix, however, faced a slight delay of 20 minutes and was shortened to 51 laps due to an unfortunate power-unit failure in Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha-Tauri car during the race's formation lap.

Despite this setback, Max Verstappen's relentless pursuit of victory remained undeterred, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of Formula One racing.