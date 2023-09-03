Typhoon Haikui unleashes torrential downpours, whipping winds on Taiwan

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3, 2023. — AFP

Typhoon Haikui ripped through eastern Taiwan on Sunday as the first major storm to directly hit the island in four years, causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and power outages in several households.

Around 4,000 individuals were evacuated from areas at high risk, while hundreds of flights were cancelled and businesses shut down as the island country braced for the wrath of the storm.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said in a press conference the typhoon was "at our doorstep", and by 3:40pm (0740 GMT) confirmed that it had made landfall in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan, AFP reported.

Strong gusts of wind ripped trees from the ground and water tanks were dislodged, so residents huddled down indoors in the dark and avoided windows as a precaution.



"I think this time it is serious," said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung. "This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already."

The typhoon seemed to have gathered speed since yesterday, and at 3:00pm was packing sustained winds of about 154 kilometres (95 miles) per hour.

"Rain and wind will be most intense and its impact will be most obvious during this period" after landfall, said a spokesperson with the weather bureau, adding that the typhoon will move into the Taiwan Strait by Monday evening.

More than 21,000 homes lost power across the island, and while most had it back by midday, about 9,000 still did not have power when Haikui struck, including in Taitung.

A fallen tree struck a car in Hualien County, a hilly area that had received a flash flood warning, resulting in two minor injuries, according to the authorities.

Previously, Typhoon Bailu, which made landfall on Taiwan in 2019, was the most recent significant storm to do so.

Haikui will be the first major storm in four years to pass Taiwan's Central Mountain Range, which runs from north to south of the island and may cause landslides in nearby counties.

"I remind the people to make preparations for the typhoon and watch out for your safety, avoid going out or any dangerous activities," President Tsai said.