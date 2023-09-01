Prince Archie looks much like his father Harry in new photo

Prince Harry, in his new documentary, gave viewers an intimate insight into his life in the US, revealing his and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie's new photo.

In one clip, during a video call from his Montecito home, a never-before-seen picture of Lilibet' brother Prince Archie could be seen on the side of his desk.

King Charles III's grandson looked very much like Harry's double in the photo.

In new picture, four-year-old Archie, is seen holding a toy whilst dressed in grey jeans, white trainers and a dark blue jumper which had the letter 'A' emblazoned across it in yellow.

The Duke, in the five-part documentary, which dropped on Netflix this week, shared interesting details about his and son's communications: "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, some days it's a pilot. But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it's your character that matters most."

He continued: "Nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today, you."

Harry presented himself as the luckiest father of the world to have such brilliant and cute child, promising to give him the best of everything.

Harry went on: "I've always had myself down as being the dad that I could never be serving while having kids. And you both did, right? It's never the individual signing up, it's the whole family signing up."

