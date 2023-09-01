Nebraska Cornhuskers football team reciever Marcus Washington returns back from suspension

Nebraska's Marcus Washington. — AFP

Marcus Washington, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team's receiver, who missed the first half of Thursday's game while serving a suspension given by the team due to "academic concerns" returns back.

The senior wideout, who had 31 receptions for 471 yards and a touchdown last season, is the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team's top returning receiver.

Although he warmed up before the game, he didn't play until the third quarter. Before a training camp in which Washington spent a large portion of the time recovering from an injury, that choice had been made over the summer.

“It was good to see him get out there and fly around,” coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s healthy. ... Moving forward I think he’ll be a key contributor for us.”

On the offence's second possession following the break, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team's Marcus Washington entered the game by catching a ball over the middle on an action play for a gain of 17 yards. In the end, he had three receptions for 31 yards.

Washington played at Texas for three seasons before joining Nebraska. As a Longhorn, he made 31 appearances with eight starts, catching 25 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington played in all 12 games with seven starts during a season at Texas in 2021, setting career highs with 18 receptions, 277 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. In addition to setting a career high with two touchdown catches versus Kansas, he recorded his first 100-yard receiving game. Washington had a career-high seven receptions at Baylor.

During the 2020 season, Washington participated in seven games and caught four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. Washington participated in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019, making one start and collecting three points.

One of the top recruits in the country, he came to Texas. As a two-way star for Trinity Catholic High School and a 2019 Under Armour All-American, Washington was rated as one of the top 150 players in the country. He had 111 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and 11 career interceptions on defence, five of which he returned for scores.

Washington hauled in three receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns during the state championship game in 2018, assisting Trinity Catholic in winning its first state championship.

