Read to know the secret of Cillian Murphy's age defying looks

Read to know the secret of Cillian Murphy's chiseled look in 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy, a gifted actor who rose to popularity in the late 1990s, has remained remarkably young throughout his career. Fans and watchers have hypothesised about the possibility of plastic surgery treatments because his appearance defies the passage of time.

Despite widespread speculation, the Peaky Blinders star has stayed silent on the subject of plastic surgery. Despite his silence on the subject, rumours have emerged in some circles that he may have taken Botox to keep beautiful skin throughout the years.

The actor will be 47 years old in May 2023, but he still appears to be fairly young.

Particularly, Murphy has received a significant makeover for his pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's much anticipated 2023 thriller Oppenheimer.

The actor, best known for his role in Peaky Blinders, began a drastic weight loss journey, reportedly subsisting on only one almond every day.

This considerable step was made to precisely show Robert Oppenheimer's pale complexion to convey Murphy's dedication to his craft and determination to capture the essence of the character.

Even though the Oppenheimer star’ physical appearance has spawned several rumours and disputes, the actor has kept his personal life—including any potential cosmetic procedures—private.

His changing work for Oppenheimer displays his unwavering commitment to embodying characters with the utmost authenticity, and his performances continue to captivate audiences.

Fans and critics alike are fascinated by the various personas he has played during his professional career, and the dispute over his appearance underscores the interplay between art and personal tastes.