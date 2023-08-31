BLACKPINK's Jisoo receives warm hug from Charlize Theron

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Charlize Theron share an adorable picture.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently created a moment together.

The two stars shared an endearing and candid selfie, capturing a genuine and adorable embrace.



Jisoo took to her Instagram to share the memorable moment with her followers, where Charlize Theron can be seen embracing the K-pop idol from behind.

This newfound friendship between Jisoo and the acclaimed Hollywood actress was kindled during a Dior fashion event, marking another instance of the unexpected connections that often bloom in the entertainment industry.

The picturesque selfie in question was taken when Charlize Theron attended BLACKPINK's sensational encore concert in the United States, showcasing the genuine admiration and camaraderie between these two prominent figures.

Korean netizens reacted with enthusiasm upon seeing this interaction between the global stars, with comments like "Wow, this is so crazy," "Daebak," and "What in the world?" echoing the excitement.

Many expressed their envy, stating, "I'm so envious of both of them," and "Two goddesses meet." The heartwarming selfie indeed captured a fascinating sight, leaving fans thrilled and longing for such heartwarming connections.



