Asia Cup to open with rocking performances by Aima Baig, Trishala Gurung

Singers Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung can be seen in this poster of Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Multan is all set to present the electrifying performances by a duo of renowned singers Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung in the opening ceremony of the enthralling cricketing event, Asia Cup 2023, today.



The show will be followed by the tournament opener, a maiden match between Pakistan and Nepal, in the Group-A clash at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The City of Saints expected to host a large number of spectators at the stadium for the first match.

“Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Aima Baig has earlier sung the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthems while Trishala Gurung is new to the Pakistani audiences.

The 2023 edition of the multi-nation tournament is being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.

All the matches of the Asia Cup will not be played in Pakistan because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send their team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside Nepal and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Four matches will be played in Pakistan, while nine, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka.

The T20 and ODI formats have alternated at the Asia Cup since 2016. The 2023 edition will be played in the 50-over format in order to help the teams prepare for the World Cup in India later this year.

India are the defending champions of the 50-over Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018.