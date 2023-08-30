Paulina Porizkova shares 58-years-old ‘with and without makeup’ look

Paulina Porizkova recently went unfiltered and revealed her before and after makeup look with fans on social media.



The model has been on the covers of numerous fashion publications for the past forty years.

Last week, the supermodel shared a new Instagram Reel with her followers, allowing viewers to see her raw self while she also acknowledged the need to "gulp some self-acceptance" on occasion.

In the lengthy post, she gushed about Porizkova's makeup, saying, "This is a 58-year-old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup." Porizkova is shown turning her face to the left and right while donning bright red lipstick and sparkly eyeshadow.

Before changing into a blue shirt in the video, she has her grey hair wrapped up in an attractive knot and is wearing a white bathrobe.

“And here’s the same face without makeup,” the runway alum continued, transitioning to show herself bare-faced.

Despite stating that she has "had lasers (ultherapy and Morpheus) and used spf religiously" since her 20s, Porizkova has otherwise avoided changing or modify her skin.

“I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face – but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen- I am aging,” she wrote.

Porizkova said that while "some days" she like that her "face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness," she occasionally finds growing older difficult.

“Other days, (and this is mostly only if I do a photoshoot), I have to gulp some self acceptance. I have changed,” the “No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful” author expressed.



