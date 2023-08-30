Travis Barker FLAUNTS ‘Famous People Suck’ shirt, while being married to Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker wore a T-shirt that stated "Famous People Suck" as he went out for lunch with pals on Monday in Calabasas, California.



The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer boldly wore the white graphic T-shirt as he was seen exiting vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen, whether he was making fun of himself or his famous wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family.

The restaurant's investor, Barker, wore his tee with maroon chinos and black sneakers, a black knit beanie over his head, and a spikey silver necklace as jewellery.

Barker enjoys making a fashion statement, and for their Las Vegas "wedding" he wore a motorbike jacket with the slogan "What Are You Staring at A—hole", another curious decision considering the couple's relationship has its own reality TV spin-off on Hulu.

The rocker is married into one of the most well-known families in the world, despite the statement on his shirt and his own musical success.

Before the two travelled to Italy for a lavish party organized by Dolce & Gabbana, Barker wedded Kardashian, 44, in a courtroom ceremony in May 2022 (and a non-binding Vegas wedding).

Before the creator of Poosh revealed they were expecting a child at a Blink-182 performance in June, the couple continued to suffer from infertility.

For an important occasion with his renowned family this summer, Barker donned a straightforward white tank top and another black beanie, continuing the laid-back skater aesthetic that has apparently affected his wife's recent fashion choices.