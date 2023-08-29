Kanye West and Bianca Censori cruise Venice's canals on romantic boat ride

Kanye West's unplanned exposure on Italian boat ride with 'wife' Bianca Censori.

Kanye West found himself in an attention-grabbing situation during a boat ride in Italy with his "wife," Bianca Censori.

The incident occurred as the rapper-designer was caught with his pants partially down, inadvertently exposing his backside to fellow tourists on neighboring boats.



Despite the surprising turn of events, West appeared unfazed, as he and his presumed partner, the 28-year-old Bianca Censori, reveled in their romantic boat journey along Venice's famous canals.

The couple exuded an air of relaxation as they shared the river taxi with a driver and an unidentified female friend.

Dressed entirely in black, West took a seat in an elevated and rather exposed area, leaving onlookers curious about the reasons behind his partially lowered pants.

Kanye West maintained a mostly concealed visage, sporting a facial covering as he absorbed the mesmerizing views of the city from their boat.

Upon their boat's arrival at the dock, Censori adjusted her gray leather trench coat, and the couple, with West going barefoot, proceeded to hold hands as they embarked on a leisurely stroll through the city.



