Fatal shooting Incident on University of North Carolina campus, suspect in custody

Authorities and UNC issued a warning for an 'armed and dangerous person' in the vicinity of the school's Caudill Labs in North Carolina. Mail Online

A University of North Carolina faculty member has lost their life in a shooting incident on campus, reportedly perpetrated by a graduate student.

The suspect, identified as a 'person of interest', has been arrested following the unsettling incident.

The shooting at the Chapel Hill campus prompted swift and substantial responses from law enforcement and emergency services. The campus was placed on lockdown as authorities sought to secure the area and address the situation. The incident occurred during the second week of the fall semester, disrupting academic activities.

The suspect, identified as a graduate student named Qi, was apprehended roughly a mile away from the campus following an active shooter alert. The arrest was carried out without further violence. The suspect was seen seated on the ground, restrained and under police custody.

Information about the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as does the connection between the victim and the shooter. Qi, a physics student, had been working as a research assistant at the university since 2022. Friends and colleagues expressed shock, describing Qi as quiet and seemingly amiable.

Authorities have worked to ensure the safety of the UNC community at the Chapel Hill campus, with a "shelter-in-place" directive issued during the incident.

Following the arrest, an "all clear" message was issued, indicating that the immediate threat had been contained.

The University of North Carolina has cancelled classes and events for the day, focusing on providing support to the affected community. An investigation has been launched as officials seek to unravel the events leading to the tragic occurrence at the university campus.

As Chapel Hill recovers from the shock of the incident, attention turns to understanding the circumstances that led to the shooting and the collective effort to support those affected by the tragedy.

