US Open: Iga Swiatek begins title defence with swift victory over Peterson

World number 1 Iga Swiatek has sailed through to the next round of the US Open, kickstarting her title defence with a convincing win against Rebecca Peterson.

The world number one from Poland dominated the match with 20 winners and four aces, securing her spot in the second round where she will face Daria Saville of Australia.



Swiatek showcased her determination from the start. Unleashing an ace, she swiftly claimed the first set. Although she faced a slight stumble in the second set, she rallied back later, breaking Peterson's serve and clinched victory with a powerful backhand shot.

"I aimed to put into practice all that I've worked on, and I'm content that I managed to play well despite the pressure and expectations," Swiatek expressed on the court, visibly pleased with her performance.

Off the court, Swiatek enjoyed some downtime by attending the "Lion King" musical, continuing her tradition of catching a Broadway show during the major tournaments.

As Swiatek progresses, other players faced different fates. Greece's Maria Sakkari, seeded eighth, suffered an early exit, defeated by Spain's Rebeka Masarova. Belarus' Victoria Azarenka, seeded eighteenth, secured a comfortable win over Fiona Ferro, and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic also advanced with a decisive victory.

US teenager Coco Gauff is set to take the spotlight with a night match against Laura Siegemund. Gauff arrived in New York in excellent form after victories in Washington and Cincinnati, aiming for a breakthrough major win.