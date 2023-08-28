Shakira to earn coveted Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMA 2023

Shakira is set to be honoured with Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which will be held on September 12 in New Jersey.



On Monday, MTV revealed that the pop star will be the first South American artist who will receive this award as well as perform at the show

This year, Shakira is nominated in four categories at the award ceremony, which include Artist of the year, best collaboration for TQG with Karol G and best Latin for both TQG and Acróstico.

In a press statement released to the media, Bruce Gilmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+'s chief content officer for music, gushed over the Colombian star.

Bruce said, “Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalisation of Latin music.”

“Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level,” added Bruce.

For the unversed, Shakira, who made her debut in early 90s, won her first VMA in 2000 for international viewer's choice (Latin America North) for Ojos Así.

Later in the same category in 2002 for Whenever, Wherever/Suerte, her third for best choreography in a video for Hips Don't Lie and in 2007 for the famous collaboration for Beautiful Liar with Beyoncé.

It is also reported that the singer earned first top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 after Beautiful Liar with Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 and TQG.